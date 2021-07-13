Mets and Phillies latest teams to join Cole Hamels’ free agency workout on Friday

New York and Philly will reportedly join scouts from the Yankees and Boston Red Sox to watch Hamels showcase his stuff on Friday in Texas.
If the career of Jamie Moyer, who pitched in the bigs as old as 49, has taught us anything, it is that starting lefthanded pitching is tough to come by in baseball. Hamels isn’t quite as long in the tooth as the former Seattle Mariner was, but at 37, he is certainly up there.
The former 17th overall pick who spent ten years to start his career with the Phillies was last seen on a Major League mound in 2020. It wasn’t a season to remember as Hamels had just one start for the Atlanta Braves, where he was rocked for three runs in 3.1 innings on September 16. The crafty vet missed most of the COVID-shortened season after suffering a shoulder injury in spring training.
Hamels is said to be healthy, and if he can find even some level of success as he did in 2018, he could help any of the four rotations on the back end. The former Cub made 27 starts for Chicago just three years ago and sported an above-average 3.81 ERA.
The FanDuel Sportsbook has the Mets as the favorites to win the NL East at -250 while Philadelphia is right behind them at +500. Boston is the overwhelming favorite to win the AL East at -115, while the Yankees are a ways back at +1000.
