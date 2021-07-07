Mets-Brewers Postponed Due To Rain

Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Tuesday’s matchup between the New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers has been postponed.

With an original first pitch of 7:05 p.m. Eastern, the game was delayed for more than two hours before being called. Tomorrow’s matchup between the two teams is originally scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Eastern. There is no word whether today’s game will be made up as part of a seven-inning doubleheader tomorrow.

The Mets will likely face Corbin Burnes, who will make his 15th start of the season. One of the top arms in the majors, Burnes, has a 2.41 ERA with a 0.90 WHIP, posting a 4-4 record. Among pitchers who have thrown at least 80 innings, Burnes is second in WHIP, only behind Jacob deGrom.

The Brewers will travel home Thursday to face the Cincinnati Reds as part of a four-game series before the All-Star break, and the Mets will host the Pittsburgh Pirates for a four-game series. The Brewers are +1300 to win the World Series, and the Mets are +950 to win the title on FanDuel Sportsbook.