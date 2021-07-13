Mets’ Carlos Carrasco nearing return, will pitch in rehab game Thursday

According to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman, the 34-year-old is scheduled to toss just a single inning for High-A Brooklyn on Thursday in a rehab start. He will have an obvious low pitch count in his first action, and his workload will gradually increase depending on how the starting pitcher reacts and recovers.
Carrasco hasn’t pitched since getting rocked by the New York Yankees in Game 2 of their playoff series in 2020. In the must-win game for Cleveland, Carrasco lasted just three innings while giving up three walks and four earned runs in his final game with the eliminated Indians.
The one-time 18-game winner was acquired by New York in January but has battled a sore elbow and a torn hamstring to push back his return timeline continually. If healthy, Carrasco would be a welcome addition to a team already fourth in the National League with a 3.43 team ERA.
New York leads the NL East by 3.5 games over the Phillies and is the FanDuel Sportsbook favorite to take the division at -250.
