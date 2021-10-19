Mets Could Offer Javier Báez A Contract

Andy Martino of SportsNet New York reports that the New York Mets could offer free agent player Javier Báez a contract to remain in Queens.

The Mets came to really enjoy Javier Baez. Baez fully buys into Steve Cohen's vision for the team. Here's how they got there, and how a deal could come together quickly:https://t.co/jU6OPKkcOA — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) October 19, 2021

The Mets acquired the infielder before the trade deadline from the Chicago Cubs to boost their playoff chances. Although they ultimately missed their opportunity, the infielder put up good numbers in the two months as he produced a .299/.371/.515 slash line, including nine home runs and 22 RBI’s.

Báez has a relationship with Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor. Both players grew up in Puerto Rico before moving to Florida. In high school, they competed against one another and even went back-to-back in the 2011 draft, with Lindor selected eighth by the Indians while Báez went ninth to the Cubs.

Current reports suggest that it could take anywhere from $150 to 200 million for the Mets to retain Báez’s services in Queens.

To keep up to date with all your MLB action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook. There you can find playoff futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.