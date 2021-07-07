Mets Could Utilize Jacob deGrom On Short Rest On Sunday
July 7
According to Newsday’s Tim Healey, the New York Mets could look to utilize their ace, Jacob deGrom, on short rest on Sunday. New York will look to take advantage of the upcoming All-Star break by using deGrom in what would essentially be a throw day for him after pitching in a Mets doubleheader on Wednesday against the Brewers.
The Mets are considering using Jacob deGrom at least briefly Sunday, on short rest.
Luis Rojas said it might be a start, and they would be comfortable doing that if they treat it as deGrom's bullpen session day.
It’s not clear at this time as to whether deGrom will be used as a starter or out of the bullpen in relief. However, he will not be used during the All-Star game on Tuesday if he pitches on Sunday. deGrom doesn’t seem too bothered about missing out on the All-Star game as he’s likely pushing for the opportunity to help his team in a game that actually matters in the standings.
