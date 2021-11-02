Mets Fire Acting GM Zack Scott

Andy Martino of SNY reports that the New York Mets have parted ways with acting general manager Zack Scott.

Scott took on a more significant role with the club after the Mets fired their former general manager, Jared Porter. Porter held the job for roughly five weeks before reports surfaced that he sent explicit and unsolicited texts to a female reporter.

On Sep. 1, Scott had his own embarrassing moment following an arrest for a DUI. The Mets responded by placing Scott on administrative leave.

It was a squandered opportunity by Scott as he might’ve been considered to replace Porter permanently. After all, Scott was a finalist for the job in 2020 during the Mets interview process.

Whoever the Mets hire will undoubtedly have a big job on their hands to try to return the Mets to the playoffs after a five-year hiatus.

