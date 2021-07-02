Mets have reportedly shown interest in Twins’ 3B Josh Donaldson
July 2joecervenkaSportsGrid
The New York Mets may be looking to add a boost to their offense which is the lowest scoring squad in Major League Baseball this year. New York has scored just 275 runs in 2021, and adding a veteran bat like Josh Donaldson could help their scoring woes.
Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports the Mets have had “very preliminary” talks with the Minnesota Twins about their third baseman, but some interest is there. It looks as though there could be a lot of talking left to do to get to a point where a deal can be had, and so far, only brief inquiries have been made. That being said, the Mets could use an upgrade at the hot corner.
Donaldson may not be the bat he once was, but he did have 37 homers, 94 RBI, and 96 runs just two seasons ago. After a bit of a slow start this year, the former Blue Jay has come on more lately and is hitting .250 with 13 HR, 34 RBI, and 35 runs in 212 at-bats.
At 33-46, it’s almost a certainty that Donaldson’s Twins will be sellers at the trade deadline.
On the other hand, New York is leading the NL East and is the FanDuel Sportsbook’s favorite to take the division at -290.
