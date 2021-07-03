Mets Hopeful Noah Syndergaard Will be Back in September

As noted by Anthony DiComo, Syndergaard resumed playing catch last week, with the Mets setting September 1 as the goal date for getting the former all-star back in the lineup.
Syndergaard hasn’t pitched in a regular-season game since the 2019 season. He was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in March 2020 and immediately underwent surgery to repair the injury. Since then, Syndergaard has ebbed and flowed in his rehabilitation, but getting back to playing catch is a good sign of recovery.
The Mets sit atop the NL East standings, with the Washington Nationals, Atlanta Braves, and Philadelphia Phillies all within four games of the lead.
Having Syndergaard back in time for a late-season push and playoffs would bolster the Mets’ chances. They are tied with the San Diego Padres for the fourth-shortest World Series odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
