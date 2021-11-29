Mets “In a Holding Pattern” With Max Scherzer

https://twitter.com/Joelsherman1/status/1465310488020013062

There was significant buzz building last night that Scherzer would sign a deal with the Mets, but the New York Post’s Joel Sherman reports the two sides are “in a holding pattern” at the moment. The Mets have made their top offer — reportedly the top offer that Scherzer has received — but Scherzer has yet to sign on the dotted line. It’s unclear if he’s gotten cold feet about signing with the Mets, but The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that there’s “nothing unusual” about the delay.

The Mets’ offer to Scherzer is rumored to be for four years, with each year checking in at north of $40M. He would combine with Jacob deGrom to give the Mets an elite pair of frontline starters, with those two pitchers racking up four NL Cy Young awards in the past six seasons.

Even if the Mets do land Scherzer, they still have some work to do with their pitching staff. Marcus Stroman recently told reporters that the Mets are not going to re-sign him, and he was their most consistent pitcher last year.

The Mets have jumped to +1100 to win the 2022 World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook, which trails only the Dodgers and Astros.