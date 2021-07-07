Mets’ J.D. Davis Won’t Be Activated Until After The All-Star Break

Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports that Mets third baseman J.D. Davis will not be activated from the 60-day injury list until after the All-Star break. Davis has been out since May 1st with a middle finger sprain on his left hand. However, he did manage to get off to a fast start, as evidenced by his .390/.479/.610 slash line.

Sounds like J.D. Davis won't be activated before the All-Star break. The Mets had previously said there was a chance he could be activated this weekend. Now, Luis Rojas says he doesn't "feel strongly" that Davis will be activated. — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) July 7, 2021

In his absence, the Mets picked him up by going 33-26 during that span. They’re now 44-37 and in first place in the National League East. New York has slowly been getting healthier over the last few weeks as Davis is the lone Opening Day starter that has yet to make his return.

