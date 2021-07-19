Mets Manager Luis Rojas Suspended for Two Games

https://twitter.com/JonHeyman/status/1417220068602228739

The Mets have been in a downward spiral recently. They dropped their final game of the All-Star break vs. the Pirates after blowing a five-run lead, and they lost their first two games following the break to the Pirates, as well. They also fell behind the Pirates by six runs in the first inning of Sunday’s contest, and manager Luis Rojas had apparently had enough. He took out his frustrations on home plate umpire Jeremy Riggs, and he was ejected from the contest. MLB has also given Rojas an additional two-game suspension following his tirade.

Rojas is definitely paying the price for his antics, but they may have been worth it. The Mets overcame the six-run deficit vs. the Pirates on Sunday to snap their three-game losing streak. Their lead in the division is down to just 2.0 games, so every win is vital for the team at this point. They will be without both Jacob deGrom and Francisco Lindor moving forward — both players are on the 10-day IL — but perhaps the Rojas ejection lit a fire under his team. The Mets are listed at -175 to win the division on FanDuel Sportsbook, but they’re +100 underdogs Monday vs. the Reds.