Mets/Marlins Postponed Wednesday

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports Wednesday’s matchup between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins is postponed in advance of inclement weather.

News: tomorrow's Mets-Marlins game has been postponed due to impending rain. It will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Sept. 28 beginning at 4:10 p.m. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) September 1, 2021

The remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to cause heavy rain in the northeast tomorrow. DiComo reports Wednesday’s game will be made out as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Sept. 28.

Wednesday’s matchup was to feature Carlos Carrasco, making his sixth start of the season. Carrasco, hampered by injury, last pitched in a 3-2 Mets loss to the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 26, recording a no-decision after throwing 78 pitches in seven innings of work, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out five batters. With an 0-2 record, Carrasco has a 6.94 ERA, 23% K rate and a 1.29 WHIP.

The Mets, currently with a 64-67 record, are looking to make a final push toward to postseason, currently 5.5-games out of the second Wild Card spot. The team will face the Marlins Thursday before heading to Washington to meet the Nationals for a three-game weekend series. The team is +10000 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.