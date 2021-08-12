Mets/Nationals Postponed for Second Straight Night Wednesday

Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday, with a 12:10 p.m. first pitch.

Rain has been in the forecast for the mid-Atlantic region, with Wednesday’s matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers and the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers seeing rain delays.

The Mets took the first game of the doubleheader Wednesday, with an 8-7 win.

New York will try to make a push for October, currently 1.5-games back from the division-leading Phillies in the National League East, posting a 57-55 record.

As of tonight, Trevor Williams is expected to start Game 1 Thursday, making his Mets’ debut. In 12 starts with the Chicago Cubs, Williams has a 4-2 record, with a 5.06 ERA, 23% K rate and a 1.53 WHIP.

