Mets/Nationals Suspended Tuesday

Jessica Camerato reports Tuesday’s matchup between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets has been suspended because of heavy rain in the area.

The game will resume at 4:10 p.m. Eastern in the top of the second inning of a 3-1 game.

The Mets will try to regain the top spot in the National League East, facing the divison-rival Washinton Nationals for a three-game series. With a 56-55 record, the team is currently 2.5 games behind the division-leading Philadelphia Phillies.

Wednesday’s scheduled matchup will feature Marcus Stroman, who will make his 25th start of the season. Stroman has a 7-11 record, with a 2.83 ERA, 20% K rate and a 1.14 WHIP. Among qualified starters, his ERA ranks 11th in the majors. He last faced the Nationals in a 7-1 loss on Apr. 24, going four innings, throwing 72 pitches, allowing four runs on five hits and striking out four batters.

The Mets are currently +4100 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.