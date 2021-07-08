Mets-Pirates Postponed Thursday

Mike Puma of the New York Post reports Thursday’s matchup between the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates is postponed because of inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Saturday. The Mets, currently first place in the National League East, will likely start Taijuan Walker Friday, with JT Brubaker taking the mound for the Pirates in the series opener.

Making his 16th start of the season, Walker has a 7-3 record with a 2.44 ERA, 25.9% K rate, and a 1.01 WHIP. He last pitched in an 8-3 win over the New York Yankees, throwing 106 pitches in 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out five batters. The Mets starters lead the majors in ERA with a 2.96 average.

After a series win against the Braves, the Pirates will look to keep the momentum going up to the All-Star break. The team is last in the National League Central, with a 32-54 record, and are +50000 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.