Mets Shut Down P Jacob deGrom

Mike Puma of the New York Post reports the New York Mets will shut down Jacob deGrom for the remainder of the season.

The Mets have decided to shut down Jacob deGrom for the season. There is "no point" in letting him pitch this year says Luis Rojas. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) September 28, 2021

Leave it to the Mets to make such an anticlimactic announcement with six remaining games in the season. deGrom was always unlikely to pitch, especially with the Mets squandering their playoff chances.

According to Spotrac, the Mets have the third-highest payroll in the majors at $199.3 million. However, it won’t do them much good as they’ll be cleaning out their lockers on Sunday when the season comes to an end.

The Mets’ downward spiral began right around when deGrom began experiencing some pain in his pitching arm. The right-hander was off to a stellar start and was even considered a real threat to win the NL MVP Award. He’ll have to settle for a 7-2 finish on the year with a 1.08 ERA and a 0.55 WHIP.

