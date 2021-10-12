Mets Still In Need Of Front Office Help

The New York Mets are still in search of a candidate to run their baseball operations. According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, Josh Byrnes has emerged as a target for them after six years in the Dodgers organization.

Sources: One of the names that the Mets have discussed internally re: head of baseball operations is that of Josh Byrnes, a sr. VP for the Dodgers. Byrnes spoke to the Phillies last spring before withdrawing his name from consideration — and before PHI hired David Dombrowski. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) October 12, 2021

Byrnes was one of the first hires after Andrew Friedman took as president of baseball operations with the Dodgers. The former Padres general manager served under Friedman as the senior vice president.

Theo Epstein and Billy Beane have already rebuffed the Mets as possible candidates. They then tried to speak to David Stearns of the Brewers, but he still has one year remaining on his contract. Whoever the team decides to settle on will have their hands full as new owner Steve Cohen is desperate to snap the Mets’ five-year playoff drought.

