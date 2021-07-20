Mets To Stick With Closer Edwin Díaz

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Mets manager Luis Rojas plans to stick with Edwin Díaz as his closer. Díaz has blown three straight games for New York though he did have only one blown save before his recent poor stretch.

Luis Rojas says there has been "no thought" of removing Edwin Díaz (three straight blown saves) from the closer's role. "We have full trust in him," Rojas said. Díaz said pitching coach Jeremy Hefner delivered a similar message during a mechanics session this afternoon. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 20, 2021

Just four outings ago, Díaz had a 2.86 ERA, but it’s almost 1.5 runs higher now. He was fortunate that the Mets bailed him out in Monday’s game with five runs in the 11th inning against the Reds. It’ll be interesting to see if Díaz is back on the mound again on Tuesday, if New York is in a save situation or whether he gets the night off.

The Mets can ill-afford too many blown opportunities, especially with the Phillies trailing them by just 2.5 games.

