Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Activated from Injured Reserve

Field Yates of ESPN reports Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been activated from the injured reserve, missing three weeks due to broken ribs.

The Dolphins have designated QB Tua Tagovailoa for return from IR. He's eligible to play this Sunday against the Jaguars. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 12, 2021

Tagovailoa last played in a 35-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills, leaving the Week 2 matchup after the first quarter. In two games this year, Tagovailoa has thrown 17 passes for 215 yards and one touchdown. Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett took over as the starting quarterback for the Dolphins’ last three games, posting an 0-3 record with a 66.9% completion rate, throwing for 689 yards and four touchdowns.

Tagovailoa is priced at $6,600 on FanDuel and could be activated ahead of a Week 6 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. If active, Tagovailoa will have a prime matchup against a Jaguars defense ranked 31st in DVOA, allowing 368 yards to a Tennessee Titans offense in a 37-19 loss in Week 5.

Miami is a 3.5-point favorite in the Week 6 London matchup against the Jaguars on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 47-point total.