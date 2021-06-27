Michael Brantley Out of Astros Lineup Sunday

Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports Michael Branley will sit out of Sunday’s matchup between the Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers.

The Astros against Tarik Skubal: Altuve 4, Straw 8, Gurriel 3, Alvarez DH, Correa 6, Tucker 9, Toro 5, McCormick 7, Castro 2 Odorizzi RHP — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) June 27, 2021

It appears today will be a day off for Brantley after going 0-for-3 in Saturday’s 3-2 win over the Tigers.

A regular fixture in the Astros lineup, Brantley is slashing .349/.394/.511 in 58 games this season, including a stellar month of June, where he is currently hitting .456 with a .507 OBP and one home run.

Chas McCormick will take over left field duties in place of Brantley Sunday, batting eighth. The rookie has appeared in 49 games this season, hitting .233 with a .292 OBP and nine home runs.

The team is one of the more productive offenses in baseball, leading the majors in batting average (.279), OBP (.351) and strikeout rate (18.6%).

The Astros will look to go for the series win Sunday, facing Tarik Skubal. Skubal will make his 14th start of the season, posting a 4-7 record with a 4.33 ERA and a 27% K rate. Houston is a -172 road Moneyline favorite against the Tigers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 9.5-run total.