Michael Brantley Returns to Astros Lineup Wednesday

Mark Berman reports the Houston Astros have activated Michael Brantley from the 10-day IL.

Brantley, who is dealing with a lingering knee injury, last played in a 4-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angeles on Sept. 11, going 0-for-1 and leaving the game in the fourth inning because of the knee injury. A regular fixture in the Astros’ lineup, Brantley has appeared in 116 games this year, slashing .315/.367/.441 with eight home runs. He is priced at $2,600 on FanDuel and will bat second as the Astros designated hitter.

Leading the American League West with a 92-65 record, can clinch the division title with a win over the Rays Wednesday and are currently the second seed in the American League. Houston will face Drew Rasmussen, who makes his 10th start of the season. Posting a 3-1 record, Rasmussen has a 3.04 ERA, 24% K rate and a 1.14 WHIP.

Houston is a -142 home Moneyline favorite against Tampa Bay on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a nine-run total.