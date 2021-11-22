Michael Carter Suffers High-Ankle Sprain

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1462877782803988491

Carter has been one of the Jets’ bright spots this season. He had a massive game in the Jets’ Week 8 upset win over the Bengals, racking up 77 rushing yards and nine catches for 95 receiving yards. Overall, he’s averaged 73.8 scrimmage yards in his ten games to go along with four touchdowns.

Unfortunately, Carter is expected to be sidelined for the next few weeks. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Carter is dealing with a low-grade high-ankle sprain, which will likely cost him 2-3 weeks.

With Carter out of the lineup, Tevin Coleman figures to take over as the team’s top running back. He saw five carries after Carter exited last week, while Ty Johnson saw just one. However, Johnson could see a few additional targets out of the backfield.

It will be interesting to see who starts at quarterback for the Jets, as well. Zach Wilson might be healthy enough to return, but if he isn’t, Joe Flacco or Mike White are both candidates to start.

The Jets have a very winnable matchup vs. the Texans in Week 12, and they’re listed as three-point road underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook.