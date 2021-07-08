Michael King Placed on 10-Day IL

https://twitter.com/Yankees/status/1413213541805531137

King has made six starts for the Yankees this season, but he will be unavailable through the All-Star break. He was officially placed on the 10-day IL with a right middle finger contusion, and the move has been backdated to July 5. Tyler Wade has been recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding roster move.

King has fluctuated between a long relief role and a starting role this season, and he has been effective. He’s pitched to a 3.72 ERA over 48 1/3 innings, and he’s averaged a respectable 8.75 strikeouts per nine innings. The Yankees were expected to use a bullpen game on Friday, and King figured to feature prominently in that outing. They’ll need to use someone else to fill those innings in his absence.

Overall, it’s been a disappointing season for the Yankees. They entered the season as the favorites to represent the American League in the World Series, but their odds to make the playoffs have dipped to just 44.3% per FanGraphs. They also trail the Red Sox by 8.5 games in the AL East standings, and they’re listed at +950 to win the division on FanDuel Sportsbook.