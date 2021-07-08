Michael King Placed on 10-Day IL

King has made six starts for the Yankees this season, but he will be unavailable through the All-Star break. He was officially placed on the 10-day IL with a right middle finger contusion, and the move has been backdated to July 5. Tyler Wade has been recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding roster move.
King has fluctuated between a long relief role and a starting role this season, and he has been effective. He’s pitched to a 3.72 ERA over 48 1/3 innings, and he’s averaged a respectable 8.75 strikeouts per nine innings. The Yankees were expected to use a bullpen game on Friday, and King figured to feature prominently in that outing. They’ll need to use someone else to fill those innings in his absence.
Overall, it’s been a disappointing season for the Yankees. They entered the season as the favorites to represent the American League in the World Series, but their odds to make the playoffs have dipped to just 44.3% per FanGraphs. They also trail the Red Sox by 8.5 games in the AL East standings, and they’re listed at +950 to win the division on FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.