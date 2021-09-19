Michael Pittman Expected to Play vs. Rams Sunday

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman is expected to play in a Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1439469424441020417

Pittman is dealing with a lingering ankle injury, a late addition to the Friday injury report. It is reported he will go through pregame warm-ups before being activated for the game. In a Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Pittman saw four targets, catching three passes for 29 yards and was fourth in the team in target share with 11%, behind running backs Nyheim Hines and Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Zach Pascal. Pittman is priced at $5,200 on FanDuel.

Expect additional targets for wide receiver Zach Pascal if Pittman cannot play in Week 2. Leading all wide receivers with a 14% target share, Pascal saw five targets, catching four passes for 43 yards. Pascal is priced at $5,100 on FanDuel.

The Colts host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2 and are a 3.5-point home underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 48.5-point total.