Michael Pittman Jr. may miss Week 17 in concussion protocol
December 28joecervenkaSportsGrid
Michael Pittman Jr. may have a concussion. The Indianapolis wide receiver exited early during the Colts’ 28-24 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday. According to Colts beat reporter Mike Chappell, head coach Frank Reich has said the team had entered Pittman into the league concussion protocol on Monday. The rookie wideout will continue to be evaluated throughout the week and should be considered questionable for Indy’s crucial Week 17 meeting with Jacksonville. The Colts have to win on Sunday and have one of the other four AFC wild-card contenders lose to clinch a playoff spot.
The rookie receiver has been a little bit disappointing lately, averaging just 34 yards per game over his past five contests. Since a late November meeting with the Packers, Pittman hasn’t seen the endzone, so his loss might not be felt too much by the Colts. That being said, Indianapolis had him playing a lot of snaps, a trend that was expected to continue in Week 17.
If Pittman can’t go, Zach Pascal should benefit the most from lining up across from T.Y. Hilton. Pascal has emerged in the past few weeks putting up 143 receiving yards while hauling in three touchdown passes. The 26-year-old is available in 95% of fantasy leagues and is worth a look at FanDuel’s DFS if Pittman misses the game. A cap-friendly price tag of $5100 makes Pascal an attractive addition in the right circumstance.
