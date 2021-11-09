Michael Porter Jr. Out Indefinitely With Back Injury
November 8Grant WhiteSportsGrid
When Jamal Murray tore his ACL last April, the Denver Nuggets knew that it would take a team effort to compete without him. Fast forward nine games into this season, and the Nuggets are down another starter. Michael Malone confirmed on Monday that the Nuggets would be without Michael Porter Jr. for the foreseeable future, as their young forward deals with a back injury.
MPJ had started all nine games for the Nuggets until this point, averaging 9.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. His absence will leave another hole in Denver’s starting lineup that P.J. Dozier will likely fill. Dozier is second on the Nuggets depth chart and averages 18.3 minutes per game while appearing in every game this season.
Life without Porter Jr. starts tonight against the Miami Heat. The Nuggets enter the contest as +2 home underdogs against the Heat with the total set at 203.5, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
