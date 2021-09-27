Michael Porter Jr. Signs Five-Year Extension With Nuggets

https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1442590324925374467

Porter Jr. is a promising young player, and now he’s an extremely well-paid one. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Porter has signed a five-year max extension with the Nuggets, which could be worth up to $207M. The Nuggets have already handed out max contracts to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, so they are now the fourth team with three max-players on their roster.

Porter has displayed excellent ability as a scorer to start his career. He shot 54.2% from the field and 44.5% from 3-point range last season, resulting in an average of 19.0 points per game. He also averaged 7.3 rebounds per game, but his averages in the other fantasy categories leave a lot to be desired. His defensive prowess is also questionable, and the Nuggets allowed an additional +1.7 points per 100 possessions with Porter on the court last year. Still, his presence was a clear net positive for the team: He led the Nuggets with a Net Rating differential of +7.5 per Cleaning the Glass.

The Nuggets will enter next year in a sort of limbo. They’re good enough to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference, but they’re still not serious title contenders. The Nuggets are currently listed at +2400 to win the NBA title on FanDuel Sportsbook.