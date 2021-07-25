Michael Thomas Could Miss 12-16 Weeks After Surgery

Thomas recently underwent ankle surgery, which is expected to sideline him for the beginning of the season. NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill reports that Thomas is going to need “6-8 weeks the repaired ligament to heal and then another 6-8 weeks to get it in shape to where he can run and cut effectively.” He added that there’s a possibility that Thomas could shave some weeks off the timeline, but it remains doubtful that he’ll be on the field for the Saints’ opening contest vs. the Packers.

Thomas is coming off a down season in 2020-21, but there was optimism with him before the surgery. Drew Brees was not nearly the same quarterback last year that he was in the past, and Thomas’s best games came with Taysom Hill under center. Jameis Winston also has the history of establishing elite fantasy wide receivers, so Thomas figured to benefit regardless of who wins the QB competition. With Thomas sidelined, Alvin Kamara could be looking at a massive workload to start the season.

The Saints are currently listed at +3000 to win the Super Bowl on FanDuel Sportsbook.