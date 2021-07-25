Michael Thomas Could Miss 12-16 Weeks After Surgery
July 25Matt LaMarcaSportsGrid
Thomas recently underwent ankle surgery, which is expected to sideline him for the beginning of the season. NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill reports that Thomas is going to need “6-8 weeks the repaired ligament to heal and then another 6-8 weeks to get it in shape to where he can run and cut effectively.” He added that there’s a possibility that Thomas could shave some weeks off the timeline, but it remains doubtful that he’ll be on the field for the Saints’ opening contest vs. the Packers.
Thomas is coming off a down season in 2020-21, but there was optimism with him before the surgery. Drew Brees was not nearly the same quarterback last year that he was in the past, and Thomas’s best games came with Taysom Hill under center. Jameis Winston also has the history of establishing elite fantasy wide receivers, so Thomas figured to benefit regardless of who wins the QB competition. With Thomas sidelined, Alvin Kamara could be looking at a massive workload to start the season.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.