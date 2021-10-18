Michael Thomas Eligible to Return From PUP List

https://twitter.com/FieldYates/status/1450093306017243136

Thomas has missed the first six weeks of the season, but he can return from the Physically Unable to Perform list this week. There’s no guarantee he’s healthy enough to suit up yet, but his return would be a massive boost for the Saints’ passing game. They’ve been one of the most run-heavy teams in the league — they’ve run the ball on 55% of their offensive plays — with Jameis Winston averaging just 178.3 passing yards per game.

That said, Winston has still been efficient when allowed to throw. He’s averaged 8.6 adjusted yards per attempt, and adding another talented receiver like Thomas would only help. Thomas led the league in receptions in 2018-19 and 2019-20, and he’s one of the most efficient receivers in football. His numbers suffered last year playing alongside an aging Drew Brees, but he fared well with Taysom Hill at quarterback. He would immediately become a viable fantasy option when cleared to return.

The Saints will take the field on Monday Night Football in Week 7, and they’re listed as 3.5-point road favorites vs. the Seahawks on FanDuel Sportsbook.