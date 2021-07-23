Michael Thomas Fantasy Outlook Crushed by Injury Update

Michael Thomas' bounce-back 2021 campaign has hit a serious roadblock, and it's not even August yet. The New Orleans Saints' superstar wide receiver is expected to miss the start of the 2021 season due to ankle surgery he had in June.

We still don't know exactly how much time the wideout will miss, but the expected recovery time is around four months.

This all stems from the original injury in September that robbed #Saints WR Michael Thomas of most of his 2020. It simply never recovered. https://t.co/KOfinnZyYl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2021

Michael Thomas Fantasy

Thomas is coming off of a disastrous 2020 campaign that saw him suit up for just seven games. And when he did play, he didn't look like his usual self, averaging career lows in receiving yards (62.6), receptions (5.71) and targets (7.86) per game.

As a result, the former no-doubt WR1 carried an ADP of WR9 in PPR formats prior to this news. Of course, that's likely to plummet now that Thomas is set to miss the first few weeks of the season.

Combine the injury woes with the uncertainty at quarterback for the Saints, and Thomas is looking like one of the biggest mysteries in fantasy.

He still has league-winning upside if he can get healthy and build a rapport with either Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston. But it's getting harder to ignore the concerns around the 27-year-old.

Thomas is best viewed as a boom-or-bust WR2 at this point.

SIGN UP AND GET AN INSTANT DEPOSIT BONUS UP TO 500! We'll match 20% of your first deposit on FanDuel Fantasy Sports. Max bonus $500

Max Staley is not a FanDuel employee. In addition to providing DFS gameplay advice, Max Staley also participates in DFS contests on FanDuel using his personal account, username mstaley1212. While the strategies and player selections recommended in his articles are his personal views, he may deploy different strategies and player selections when entering contests with his personal account. The views expressed in their articles are the author's alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.