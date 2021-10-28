Michael Thomas Still Not Practicing

https://twitter.com/MikeTriplett/status/1453806480617058332

The Saints officially opened Thomas’ practice window last week, but he hasn’t actually returned to the practice field. Weird. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Thomas was still “a few weeks away,” and his inability to practice won’t help him. A Week 9 return is looking more and more unlikely, which is terrible news for fantasy owners who stashed him in drafts this offseason.

When Thomas does eventually suit up, it remains to be seen what kind of fantasy value he’ll possess. The Saints’ passing attack has provided very few opportunities for their pass-catchers this season, ranking 31st in passing yards and dead last in attempts. Thomas should step in as the team’s No. 1 wide receiver, but the team’s minimal passing value still makes him a risky investment. The Saints also just traded for running back Mark Ingram, so the team could be looking to go even more run-heavy moving forward.

The Saints face a tough test vs. the Buccaneers in Week 8, and they’re currently listed as 4.5-point home underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook.