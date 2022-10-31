Michigan State Suspends 4 Football Players

According to ESPN.com, Michigan State has suspended linebacker Tank Brown, defensive end Zion Young, safety Angelo Grose, and cornerback Khary Crump indefinitely for their roles in Saturday’s postgame altercation following a 29-7 loss to Michigan.
A video surfaced of Brown, Young, Grose, and Crump assaulting Wolverines defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium.
“We are currently working with law enforcement, Michigan State, and Michigan campus leadership, and the Big Ten Conference to further evaluate the events in Ann Arbor,” said Spartans head coach Mel Tucker. “Including, but not limited to, additional student-athlete participation in the altercation and contributing factors.”
A second video showed a Spartans player swinging his helmet at Michigan cornerback Gemon Green, although the former has yet to be identified.
The University of Michigan of Police announced it had opened an investigation, saying:
“The University of Michigan Police, in partnership with Michigan State University Police, Michigan Athletics, and Michigan football, is actively reviewing footage and investigating the postgame incident. “Situations like these, and the safety of the community, are taken very seriously.”
