Miguel Andujar and Jonathan Loaisiga placed on the injured list by the Yankees

The Yankees placed Miguel Andujar and Jonathan Loaisiga on the injured list Saturday, New York Yankees official Twitter account reports. Andujar has been dealing with a left wrist sprain. His placement is retroactive to July 7, so he could return as soon as the first weekend after the All-Star break if he has healed. Loaisiga was placed on the COVID-IL, but it was unknown if he tested positive for the virus or was just deemed a close contact. In what may be a coincidence, the Yankees are playing the Astros, and Carlos Correa was placed on the same list Friday.

Andujar had taken over the starting left-field job for the Yankees but was only batting .253 with six home runs and 12 RBIs with an OPS of .667. Loaisiga has been an integral part of the bullpen for the Yankees this season. If Aroldis Chapman continues to pour gas on the fire in the ninth inning, he could be in line for save opportunities in the second half of the season.

Well, if you didn’t like the marquee pitching matchup between Max Fried of the Braves and Trevor Rogers and the Marlins, perhaps you will enjoy the hurlers in this contest. The Yankees will start Gerrit Cole, and the Astros will go with Zack Greinke. The Yankees are +152 (-1.5) on the run line, -110 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 8.5, over (-106), and the under (-114). You can find the lines for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.