Miguel Cabrera Out of Tigers Lineup Sunday

Cabrera will get a scheduled day off, playing in a 7-4 loss to the Reds Saturday night, going 0-for-5. The 19-year veteran has been a regular fixture in the Tigers’ lineup, splitting time between first base a DH, appearing in 109 games, slashing .248/.317/.390 with 15 home runs.
Jonathan Schoop will move to first base in place of Cabrera Sunday. Priced at $2,700 on FanDuel, Schoop has played 132 games this season, hitting .285 with a .324 OBP and 19 home runs, splitting time between first and second base.
With the series tied at one game apiece, the Tigers look to grab a series win in a tough matchup against Luis Castillo. In 28 starts this season, Castillo has a 7-14 record, with a 4.30 ERA and a 23% K rate.
The Tigers are a +200 road Moneyline underdog against the Reds on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with an 8.5-run total.
