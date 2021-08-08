Miguel Cabrera Out of Tigers Lineup Sunday

An expected day off for Cabrera, the 19-year veteran last played in a 2-1 win over Clevland Saturday, going 0-for-3 with a walk. A regular fixture in the Tigers’ lineup, Cabrera has played 88 games this season, slashing .248/.309/.379 with 11 home runs. He remains two home runs away from 500.
Eric Haase will take over DH duties Sunday. Typically slotting into the Tigers’ lineup at catcher, Haase has appeared in 64 games this season, hitting .247 with a .297 OBP and 18 home runs. He is priced at $3,400 on FanDuel.
The Tigers look to grab a series win from Cleveland after a 2-1 win Saturday. They will Zach Plesac, who makes his 16th start of the season. The righty has a 6-4 record, with a 4.64 ERA, 14% strikeout rate and a 1.15 WHIP.
Detroit is a +136 road Moneyline underdog against Cleveland on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 9.5-run total.
