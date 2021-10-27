Miguel Rojas and Marlins Agree to Extension

https://twitter.com/JonHeyman/status/1453382513062293505

Rojas was initially under contract for $5.5M for the 2022 season, but the new deal is reportedly for two years and $10M. That gives him a bit of additional security entering his age-33 season.

Rojas put together another solid season in 2021, finishing with a .265 batting average, .320 on-base percentage, and .384 slugging percentage. He also posted a 97 wRC+, and while that wasn’t quite as good as his mark from last year, it still makes him an above-average option at shortstop when combined with his stellar defense. Rojas also racked up a career-high 13 stolen bases to go along with nine homers.

The Marlins do have Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the roster, who figures to take over as their primary shortstop in the future. However, they played Chisholm at second base last year, so they will likely play next to each other again in 2022.

