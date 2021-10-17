Mikal Bridges Signs Four-Year $90 Million Extension With Suns

The Phoenix Suns are keeping the band together. After a successful run to the NBA Finals last season, the Suns invested in keeping three of their stars together through 2024, signing Mikal Bridges to a four-year $90 million extension.

The small forward started all 72 games for the Suns last season, setting career-highs in points (13.5) and rebounds (4.3) while tying his career-high in assists (2.1).

The Suns have Devin Booker locked up through the 2023-24 season, and Chris Paul signed until the end of the 2024-25 season. Next up is Deandrea Ayton, whose contract expires at the end of this season. According to Spotrac, the Suns must qualify Ayton at just over $16 million next season or risk losing him to unrestricted free agency.

