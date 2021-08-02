Mike Conley Signs Three-Year Deal to Stay With Jazz

Finishing the regular season as the NBA’s best team was enough to convince the Utah Jazz brass that they needed to keep the gang together. Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed that All-Star point guard Mike Conley has re-upped with the Jazz for three years. The deal is reportedly worth $72.5 million.

Conley finished the year averaging 16.2 points per game, good enough for fourth on the team, and led the team with 6.0 assists per game. The 33-year-old’s biggest contributions came on the offensive side of the ball, finishing third on the team in Offensive Win Shares with an Offensive Box Plus/Minus of 3.5, as calculated by Basketball-Reference.

The Jazz faltered in the playoffs, losing to the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round of the playoffs. However, that disappointing finish didn’t knock the Jazz too far down the futures board, as they sit tied with the fourth-shortest odds to win the NBA title next season at +1300, as per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.