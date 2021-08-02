Mike Conley Signs Three-Year Deal to Stay With Jazz
August 2Grant WhiteSportsGrid
Finishing the regular season as the NBA’s best team was enough to convince the Utah Jazz brass that they needed to keep the gang together. Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed that All-Star point guard Mike Conley has re-upped with the Jazz for three years. The deal is reportedly worth $72.5 million.
Conley finished the year averaging 16.2 points per game, good enough for fourth on the team, and led the team with 6.0 assists per game. The 33-year-old’s biggest contributions came on the offensive side of the ball, finishing third on the team in Offensive Win Shares with an Offensive Box Plus/Minus of 3.5, as calculated by Basketball-Reference.
The Jazz faltered in the playoffs, losing to the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round of the playoffs. However, that disappointing finish didn’t knock the Jazz too far down the futures board, as they sit tied with the fourth-shortest odds to win the NBA title next season at +1300, as per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.