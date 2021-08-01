Mike Gesicki placed on COVID-19 Reserve List

Two other tight ends–Adam Shaheen and Cethan Carter were also placed on the COVID-19 reserve list after being deemed a close contact to tight ends coach George Godsey.
Gesick, a three-year starter, played 15 games for the Dolphins last season, catching 53 passes for 703 yards and six touchdowns. He was second on the team in target share, behind wide receiver DeVante Parker, responsible for 16% of targets. He ranked fourth among tight ends in receiving yards, only behind T.J. Hockenson, Darren Waller and Travis Kelce.
The Dolphins finished the season with a 10-6 record, missing the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. The team has the 11th fewest passing yards per game, averaging 223.5 yards, and ranked ninth in passing attempts to tight ends, averaging 8.5 attempts per game.
The Dolphins are currently +3100 to win Super Bowl LVI on FanDuel Sportsbook. The kick-off the 2021 season with a Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots. Miami is a 2.5-point road underdog in a game with a 45-point total.
