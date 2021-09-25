Mike Hoffman to miss the next month for the Canadiens

Mike Hoffman to miss up to a month for the Canadiens, The Athletic reports. Hoffman suffered a lower-. body injury earlier this offseason that will cost him the first half dozen games or so for the Canadiens. Hoffman was a significant free-agent acquisition for the Canadiens this offseason as they signed him to a three-year $13.5 million contract. Hoffman had 17 goals, and 36 points in 52 games for the Blues in the COVID shortened 2020-21 season.

The Canadiens will take on the Maple Leafs in a preseason game Saturday night. The Canadiens are -210 (+1.5) on the puck line, +135 on the money line, with an over/under of 5.5, over (-116), under (-106). The Canadiens had what some would call a Cinderalla season earlier this year as they lost in the Stanley Cup finals to the Lightning. The Canadiens are +4300 to win the Atlantic Division this season, +2800 to win the Eastern Conference, and +5000 to bring the Cup back to Montreal. You can find the lines, futures, and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.