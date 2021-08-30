Mike Mayers Will Open Monday For Angels

https://twitter.com/SamBlum3/status/1432454795030188032

Yeah, baby! Mayers will be making his first start of 2021 and just the second start of his career Monday when the Angels take on the Yankees. That said, don’t expect his outing to last very long. He’s made 59 appearances for the Angels this season, but none have been for longer than two innings. He will serve as their opener before handing the ball to another pitcher out of the bullpen.

Mayers is a capable strikeout pitcher, boasting an 11.16 K/9 in 2021 after posting a 12.9 K/9 last season. However, the rest of his numbers are mediocre. He owns a 4.07 ERA and 4.24 FIP, so he could struggle against a revamped Yankees lineup. They rank 10th in wRC+ vs. right-handers over the past 14 days, and their improved offensive production is a big reason the team has surged up the standings recently.

The Yankees still trail the Rays by 6.0 games in the AL East, but they have taken control of the Wild Card race. They own a 2.0 game lead over the Red Sox and a 4.5 game lead over the A’s, and only two of those teams can qualify for the postseason. The Yankees are currently listed at +850 on FanDuel Sportsbook to win the World Series, and they’re -176 favorites vs. the Angels on Monday.