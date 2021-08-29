Mike Moustakas Out of Reds Lineup Sunday

Moustakas left Saturday’s 6-1 loss to the Marlins because of a hip injury, going 0-for-1. Hampered by injury this season, Moustakas has played 45 games, slashing .216/.309/.417 with six home runs.
Eugenio Suarez will take over third base duties in place of Moustakas Sunday, batting sixth. Suarez has appeared in 118 games, hitting .171 with a .258 OBP and 23 home runs, a regular fixture in the Reds’ lineup. Suarez is priced at $3,000 on FanDuel.
The Reds look to grab a series win from the Marlins and face Jesus Lazardo, who makes his 12th start of the season and sixth start as a member of the Marlins. Posting a 4-7 record, Lazardo has a 7.91 ERA, 20% K rate and a 1.82 WHIP. The team currently holds the second spot in the National League Wild Card by two games.
In a matchup with an eight-run total, Cincinnati is a -184 road Moneyline favorite against the Marlins on FanDuel Sportsbook.
