Mike Moustakas Out of Reds Lineup Sunday

Moustakas, who recently returned to the lineup after a stint on the 6o-Day IL due to a lingering heel issue, appears to have a scheduled day off Sunday. He last played in an 11-3 win over the Pirates Saturday, going 0-for-3 with two walks. The 11-year veteran has played 30 games for the Reds this season, slashing .255/.354/.468 with four home runs.
Eugenio Suarez will take over third base duties for Moustakas, batting seventh. Suarez, priced at $3,000 on FanDuel, Suarez has played 105 games this season, batting .177 with a .260 OBP and 22 home runs, splitting time between third base and shortstop.
The Reds will look to go for the sweep against the Pittsburgh Pirates, hoping to cut the Milwaukee Brewers’ lead in the NL Central to five games. The team will face Bryse Wilson, who makes his ninth start of the season. Wilson has a 2-4 record with a 4.42 ERA, 13% K rate, and a 1.45 WHIP.
Cincinnati is a -250 home Moneyline favorite against the Pirates on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 10-run total.
