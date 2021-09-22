Mike Moustakas Placed on 10-Day IL

https://twitter.com/CharlieG__/status/1440711252599185415

It’s been a bit of a lost season for Moustakas. He’s played in just 62 games and had just 206 plate appearances, and he’s posted a dismal 71 wRC+. He’s also clubbed just six homers, which is his lowest mark since 2011.

Moustakas is headed back to the IL, this time due to right foot plantar fasciitis. Dauri Moreta has been promoted from Triple-A Louisville to take his spot on the active roster. He’s had a phenomenal year in the minors, posting a 1.35 ERA in Double-A and a 0.68 ERA at Triple-A. He isn’t a particularly well-regarded prospect, but he’ll have a chance to prove his worth down the stretch.

The Reds were hoping to qualify for the postseason, but they’re currently 4.0 games behind the Cardinals for the final Wild Card spot in the National League. The Cardinals have won each of their past 10 contests, while the Reds have gone just 3-7 over their last 10.

The Reds were initially slated to take on the Pirates on Wednesday, but the game has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up on September 27 at 1:10 p.m. ET. The Reds are listed at +1120 to make the playoffs on FanDuel Sportsbook.