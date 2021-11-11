Mike Smith suffers a setback for the Oilers, TSN.ca reports. Smith had been out of the lineup for the Oilers since Oct.19 due to a lower-body injury, and there was some thought that he could return to the team this weekend. While the Oilers didn’t announce the nature or the severity of the injury, Smith was sent back to Edmonton for further evaluation.

The Oilers have gotten off to a hot start this season as they are in first place in the Pacific Division with a 9-2 record. Smith had a .920 save percentage and 3.08 goals-against average in three games before the injury. Since the injury, Mikko Koskinen has played the lion’s share of the games in net for the Oilers and has a 7-1 record, .920 save percentage, and 2.54 GAA.

