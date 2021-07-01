Mike Tauchman Lands on 10-Day IL

The San Francisco Giants announce outfielder Mike Tauchman has been placed on the 10-day injured listed with a knee injury.

Tauchman made a diving catch in the second inning in a Jun. 29, 3-1 loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers, going 1-for-1, leaving the game early due to the injury.

A member of the Giants since Apr. 28, Tauchman is hitting .180 with a .292 OBP and four home runs. For his career, he is hitting .233 with a .329 OBP and 17 home runs.

Expect Jaylin Davis to join the team and potentially slot as a replacement for Tauchman. Davis played four games in the 2020 season, hitting .167 with a .167 OPB, hitting one home run.

The Giants begin their four-game series against the Arizona Diamondback Thursday, facing Merill Kelly, who will make his 17th start of the season, posting a 4-7 record with a 4.73 ERA and a 21% K rate.

San Francisco, currently first in the National League West, are a -148 road Moneyline favorite against the Diamondbacks on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a nine-run total.