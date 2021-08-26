Mike Trout’s Return To Angels Unclear

Sam Blum of The Athletic reports that it remains unclear when the Angels’ center fielder, Mike Trout, will return from a calf injury. The three-time AL MVP has been sidelined for the last three months and is continuing his workouts separate from the team.

Maddon said Justin Upton (calf) is available to pinch hit. Mike Trout (calf) still out with no new updates about a possible rehab date. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) August 26, 2021

While Trout is making some progress, the question remains whether the Angels will decide to shut him down for the rest of the season. If he can return, the best-case scenario will be at some point in the middle of September.

Angels fans and, frankly, baseball fans around the world have been somewhat robbed being able to watch Trout and Shohei Ohtani play together for a complete season. Previously, it was Ohtani who struggled with injuries, but he’s put together an impressive season that could see him win both the MVP and Cy Young awards.

The Angels have hung around as long as possible and are currently just two games under .500 (63-65) and nine games out of the wild card. Clearly, losing Trout greatly affected their chances to make a playoff run this season.

To keep up to date with all your MLB action in the second half of the season, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.