Mike Williams Expected to Suit Up Against Ravens

After failing to practice all weeks, it appears that Mike Williams will be active for the Los Angeles Chargers game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Williams is dealing with a knee injury, but Jeremy Fowler reports that, unless there is a setback in the pre-game warm-up, Williams will play.

The Chargers’ aerial attack is second only to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Williams has been an integral weapon for Justin Herbert. Williams trails Keenan Allen in targets and receptions but leads the team in receiving yards (471), receiving touchdowns, and yards per reception (15.2).

Health remains a concern for Williams, which could mean a more prominent role for Allen against the Ravens. Allen has the more reasonable salary on FanDuel slates, carrying a $7,100 salary compared to Williams’s $8,000 salary.

The Chargers travel to Baltimore for an early start on Sunday. LA enters the contest as +3 underdogs, but the price has been bought up to -120.