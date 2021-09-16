Mike Yastrzemski Late Scratched Wednesday

Susan Slusser reports San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is a late scratch for Wednesday’s matchup with the San Diego Padres.

Yastrzemski was hit by a pitch in Tuesday’s 6-1 win over the Padres. A regular fixture in the Giants’ lineup, Yastrzemski has played 124 games, slashing .222/.309/.456 with 23 home runs. He went 0-for-2 in Tuesday’s win.

Steven Duggar will take over center field duties in place of Yastrzemski Wednesday, batting eighth. Priced at $2,200 on FanDuel, Duggar has played 92 games for the Giants this year, hitting .269 with a .341 OBP and seven home runs. In Tuesday’s win, Duggar went 0-for-4.

Clinching the National League West, the Giants will face Joe Musgrove in the third game of a four-game series. Musgrove has made 27 starts this year, posting a 10-9 record with a 2.93 ERA, 27% K rate and a 1.03 WHIP.

San Francisco is a -116 home Moneyline favorite against the Padres on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with an 8.5-run total.