Mike Yastrzemski Scratched Monday vs. Rockies

Yastrzemski was initially slated to bat eighth and play left field for the Giants on Monday, but he has been scratched due to an illness. Steven Duggar will draw the start in left field in his absence against left-hander Kyle Freeland. The Giants are currently implied for more than six runs at Coors Field, which should make them a popular target on the afternoon FanDuel slate.
Yastrzemski was the Giants’ best hitter in 2020, but he’s had a disappointing 2021 campaign. His wRC+ has dropped from 159 last year to just 102 this season, although he has hit 21 homers. That’s tied with Brandon Belt for the top mark on the squad.
The Giants won their final game vs. the Dodgers during the regular season on Sunday night, securing a 10-9 series record vs. their rivals. That’s the first time they’ve won the season series vs. the Dodgers since 2016, and it could be important in the NL West race. That win gave the Giants a 1.0-game lead over the Dodgers in the standings, but the Dodgers are still -220 to win the division on FanDuel Sportsbook.
